FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of FGMC remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in FG Merger during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

