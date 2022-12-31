Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 1,233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of CBAOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

