Financial Comparison: Lanvin Group (LANV) versus The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 27.64 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Analyst Recommendations

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.85%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.