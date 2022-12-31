First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.46 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCXXF has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

