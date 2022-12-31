First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.02

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.02 and traded as low as $23.83. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 30,656 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

