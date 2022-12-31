First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 251 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $109.66.

