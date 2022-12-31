First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.