First National Corp MA ADV Buys 10,265 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

