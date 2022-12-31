First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

