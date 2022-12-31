First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNFI remained flat at $10.95 during midday trading on Friday. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

First Niles Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.