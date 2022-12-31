First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNFI remained flat at $10.95 during midday trading on Friday. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Niles Financial (FNFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.