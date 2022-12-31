First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 416,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

