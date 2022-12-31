First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period.

