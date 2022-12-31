First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
