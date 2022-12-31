First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

