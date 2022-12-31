First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
QTEC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.24. 69,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $176.85.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
