Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fletcher Building in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Featured Stories

