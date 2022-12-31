Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Forafric Global Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AFRI stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

