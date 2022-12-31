Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

