Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.40 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FRIVF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

