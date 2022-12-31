Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

