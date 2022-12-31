Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average of $295.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

