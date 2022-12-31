Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

