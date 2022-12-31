Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,991,000 after purchasing an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

