Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

