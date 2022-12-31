Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.