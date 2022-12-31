Frax Price Index Share Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,246.86 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $36,246.86 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.92 or 0.02984462 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.29 or 0.29579764 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

