Frax Share Trading Down 13.4% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $299.44 million and $2.34 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00024899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,709,377 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

