Frontier (FRONT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.93 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $16.21 million and $4.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.02920282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.25 or 0.29614936 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

