Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.16

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Function X has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and $537,762.59 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Function X

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

