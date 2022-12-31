G999 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,146.48 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, G999 has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,146.48 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

