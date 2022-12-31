Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

Galaxy Gaming stock remained flat at $2.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

