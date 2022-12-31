Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at 75.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 76.42. Galenica has a twelve month low of 75.25 and a twelve month high of 75.25.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

