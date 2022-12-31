Galxe (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.94 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Galxe has a total market cap of $55.94 million and $8.02 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Galxe has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

