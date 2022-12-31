GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 419,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,519. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
