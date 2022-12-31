GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 419,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,519. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.