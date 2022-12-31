Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Geron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Geron by 255.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 281,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 202,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,201. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.