Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
