Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000.

