Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.03.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF
