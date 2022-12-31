Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.