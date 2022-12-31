Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 102,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
GXTG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 52,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $45.16.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
