Gode Chain Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $475,950.28 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.



Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

