Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 71.5% in December

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:GER opened at $12.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
