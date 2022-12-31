Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 71.5% in December

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GER opened at $12.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

