Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 308,826 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,979,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

