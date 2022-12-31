Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,496.49 or 0.15050673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $204,083.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462258 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.92 or 0.02984462 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.29 or 0.29579764 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
