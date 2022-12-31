Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

