Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 29.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

