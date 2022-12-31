Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LiveRamp worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

