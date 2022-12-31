Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.44. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

