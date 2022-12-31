GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in December

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUDHF remained flat at 5.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.34. GUD has a 12-month low of 4.70 and a 12-month high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

