Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0578

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $354,516.20 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

