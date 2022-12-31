Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,668 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $90,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

AVGO stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.27 and a 200-day moving average of $506.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

