Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

