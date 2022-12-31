Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 123.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 129.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.